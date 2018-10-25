Hoy

Becky G y Natti Natasha 'enloquecen' porque 'Sin pijama' superó las mil millones de vistas | FOTO

Tema de Becky G y Natti Natasha superó el billón de reproducciones en Youtube y así lo celebraron. 

Redacción Redacción

Seis meses después del estreno de 'Sin Pijama', el tema que ha llevado al estrellato a Becky G y Natti Natasha, sobrepasó las mil millones de  reproducciones en YouTube.

Además de seguir escuchándose en todas las plataformas, ahora el audiovisual del tema acaba de superar la suculenta cifra de vistas en la plataforma de videos por excelencia.

Las intérpretes del género urbano se han mostrado orgullosas de este triunfo y han compartido la noticia a través de sus perfiles de Instagram. "Esto es demasiado locura. No puedo creerlo", escribió en esta plataforma social.

"Muchas gracias por su apoyo ❤️ Es un logro realmente dulce y significa mucho para mí. Es un honor tener nuestro trabajo y algo como esto (que fue tan diferente e impredecible) llegar a tanta gente", agregó.

Por su parte, la intérprete de 'Quien Sabe' compartió la publicación de su compañera de canción, junto a este mensaje: "Lo hemos hecho. 1.000 millones Sin Pijama. Por algo dije SÍ desde el día uno".

El vídeo oficial de 'Sin Pijama', fue dirigido por el director Daniel Durán y además cuenta con la participación del cantante estadounidense Prince Royce.

Este logro consiguió superar la estadounidense un día después de lanzar su último megahit: 'Booty'. Este tema, que se podría describir como una oda al 'derrier', fue presentado este miércoles de la mano del rapero español C. Tangana.

