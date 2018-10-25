Seis meses después del estreno de 'Sin Pijama', el tema que ha llevado al estrellato a Becky G y Natti Natasha, sobrepasó las mil millones de reproducciones en YouTube.
Además de seguir escuchándose en todas las plataformas, ahora el audiovisual del tema acaba de superar la suculenta cifra de vistas en la plataforma de videos por excelencia.
Las intérpretes del género urbano se han mostrado orgullosas de este triunfo y han compartido la noticia a través de sus perfiles de Instagram. "Esto es demasiado locura. No puedo creerlo", escribió en esta plataforma social.
"Muchas gracias por su apoyo ❤️ Es un logro realmente dulce y significa mucho para mí. Es un honor tener nuestro trabajo y algo como esto (que fue tan diferente e impredecible) llegar a tanta gente", agregó.
Por su parte, la intérprete de 'Quien Sabe' compartió la publicación de su compañera de canción, junto a este mensaje: "Lo hemos hecho. 1.000 millones Sin Pijama. Por algo dije SÍ desde el día uno".
El vídeo oficial de 'Sin Pijama', fue dirigido por el director Daniel Durán y además cuenta con la participación del cantante estadounidense Prince Royce.
Este logro consiguió superar la estadounidense un día después de lanzar su último megahit: 'Booty'. Este tema, que se podría describir como una oda al 'derrier', fue presentado este miércoles de la mano del rapero español C. Tangana.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
OMG. WE. DID. IT... AGAIN!!!!! 🤗 1 BILLION views on #SinPijama!!!!!!!! Another video!?!? Whaatttt you guys, this is so crazy I cannot believe it!!! When I say Beasters are the shit, I am so serious. Thank you so much for your support ❤️ It’s a really sweet accomplishment and means so much to me. It’s an honor to have our work and something like this (that was so different and unpredictable) reach so many people. Incredibly happy to be sharing and celebrating this moment with my girl, mi hermana @nattinatasha 💕 No one I’d rather be on this journey with. Love you!!! Shoutout to our director @danielduran4, writers & producers @mauyricky @camilomusica @natecampany @iamkyleshearer @daddyyankee @jontheproducer @gabymusic, my team, @pinarecords1, the glam squad, everyone involved with this special video - this wouldn’t be possible without your dedication to #SinPijama!! We’re making history!!! 🔥 Is this even real life??... I’m so grateful 🙏🏽
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
We did it 💃🏽 💃🏽 1000 millones #SinPijama por algo dije SI desde el día 1 Lov u @iambeckyg @danielduran4 @daddyyankee @mauyricky @gabymusic @pinarecords1 #Repost @iambeckyg ・・・ WE. DID. IT... AGAIN!!!!! 🤗 A BILLION views on another video!?!? You guys, this is so crazy!! When I say Beasters are the shit, I’m so serious. Thank you so much for this. It’s really an honor to have our work reach so many people. Incredibly happy to be sharing and celebrating this moment with my girl, mi hermana @nattinatasha 💕 No one I’d rather do this journey with love you!!! Shoutout to all of the writers, producers, my team, the glam squad - this wouldn’t be possible without everyone who was involved with this special video!! I’m so grateful 🙏🏽