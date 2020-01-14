Los tradicionales Premios Razzies se darán este 8 de febrero, una ceremonia que busca premiar a lo “peor” de la industria cinematográfica del año.

Entre las películas de la lista se encuentra “Cats”, “Rambo”, “Hellboy”, mientras que entre los actores nominados figuran Matthew MacConaughey, Sylvester Stallone y Keanu Reeves. Los resultados se conocerán antes de los Oscar.

Revisa aquí la lista completa:

PEOR PELÍCULA

Godzilla: King of monsters

Cats

The Sea Of Temptation

Madea’s funeral

The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate

Reproduction

Rambo: Last blood

Glass

Fanatic

Hellboy

Zeroville

PEOR ACTOR

Gerard Butler — Falling angel

Matthew McConaughey — The Sea Of Temptation

James McAvoy — Glass

Keanu Reeves — Reproduction

Sylvester Stallone — Rambo: Last blood

John Travolta — Fanatic

James Franco — Zeroville

David Harbour — Hellboy

PEOR ACTRIZ

Hilary Duff — The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate

Milla Jovovich — Hellboy

Demi Moore — Corporate animals

Tyler Perry’s — Madea’s funeral

Rebel Wilson — The Swindler

Megan Fox — Zeroville

Anne Hathaway — The Scammer / The Sea Of Temptation

Francesca Hayward — Cats

PEOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

Kyle Chandler — Godzilla, King of monsters

James Corden — Cats

Charles Dance — Godzilla, King of monsters

Oscar Jaenada — Rambo: Last Blood

Michael Madsen — Trade Paint

Sergio Peris-Mencheta — Rambo: Last Blood

Tyler Perry’s — Madea’s funeral (as “Joe”)

Tyler Perry’s — Madea’s funeral (as “uncle Heathrow”)

Seth Rogen — Zeroville

Bruce Willis — Glass

PEOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

Jessica Chastain — X-Men: The Dark Phoenix

Cassie Davis — Madea’s funeral

Judi Dench — Cats

Lydia Hearst — The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate

Sasha Lane — Hellboy

Patrice — Madea’s funeral

Fenessa Pineda — Rambo: Last Blood

Rebel Wilson — Cats

PEOR DIRECTOR

Andrea Berloff — Hell’s kitchen

Adrian grünberg — Rambo: Last blood

Michael Doherty — Godzilla: King of monsters

Fred Durst — Fanatic

Neil Marshall — Hellboy

Daniel Farrands — The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate

James Franco — Zeroville

Noah Hawley — Lucy in the sky

Tom Hooper — Cats

M. Night Shyamalan — Glass

PEOR GUIÓN

Hell’s kitchen

Godzilla: King of monsters

Cats

Lucy in the sky

The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate

Madea’s funeral

Rambo: Last blood

Glass

Hellboy

Goldfinch

PEOR REMAKE O SECUELA

Godzilla: King of monsters

X-Men: The Dark Phoenix

Falling angel

Madea’s funeral

Rambo: Last blood

Glass

Hellboy

PEOR DÚO EN PANTALLA

Dos personas-gato / Cats

Jason Derulo / Cats

Megan Fox y James Franco / Zeroville

Godzilla / Godzilla: King of monsters

David harbour y Milla Jovovich / Hellboy

Anne Hathaway y Matthew McConaughey / The Sea Of Temptation

Tyler Perry y Tyler Perry / Madea’s funeral

Sylvester Stallone / Rambo: Last blood