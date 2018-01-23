Ya se conocen todos los nominados a las distintas categorías de la edición 90 de los Premios Oscar. A continuación te los presentamos.
Mejor diseño de producción
- The Beauty and the Beast
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
Mejor fotografía
- Blade Runner 2049
- Darkest Hour
- MudBound
- The Shape of Water
- Dunkirk
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- The Beauty and the Beast
- The Shape of Water
- Darkest Hour
- Victoria &Abdul
- Phantom Thread
Mejor edición de sonido
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mejor mezcla de sonido
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mejor cortometraje animado
- Dear Basketball
- Garden Party
- Lou
- Negative Space
- Revolting Rhymes
Mejor cortometraje de acción real
- DeKalb Elementary
- The Eleven O' Clock
- The Silent Child
- My Nephew Emmett
- Watu Wote / All of Us
Mejor banda sonora
- Dunkirk
- Phantom Threat
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejores efectos visuales
- Blade Runner 2049
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Kong: Skull Island
- War for the Planet of the Apes
Mejor montaje
- Baby Driver
- Dunkirk
- I, Tonya
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor maquillaje y peinados
- Darkest Hour
- Victoria & Abdul
- Wonder
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Mary J. Blige - Mudbound
- Allison Janney - I, Tonya
- Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread
- Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
- Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water
Mejor actor de reparto
- Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
- Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water
- Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World
- Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor película en lengua extranjera
- A Fantastic Woman - Chile
- The Insult - Líbano
- Loveless - Rusia
- On Body and Soul - Hungría
- The Square - Suecia
Mejor corto documental
- Edith+Eddie
- Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
- Heroin(e)
- Knife Skills
- Traffic Stop
Mejor documental
- Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
- Faces Places
- Icarus
- Last Men in Aleppo
- Strong Island
Mejor canción original
- "Mighty River" - Mudbound
- "Mystery Of Love" - Call Me by Your Name
- "Remember Me" - Coco
- "Stand Up For Something" - Marshall
- "This Is Me" - The Greatest Showman
Mejor película animada
- The Boss Baby
- The Breadwinner
- Coco
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
Mejor guion adaptado
- Call Me by Your Name
- The Disaster Artist
- Logan
- Molly's Game
- Mudbound
Mejor guión original
- The Big Sick
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor actor
- Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name
- Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
- Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
- Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
- Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Mejor actriz
- Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water
- Frances McDormand - Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
- Meryl Streep - The Post
Mejor director
- Dunkirk - Christopher Nolan
- Get Out - Jordan Peele
- Lady Bird - Greta Gerwig
- Phantom Thread - Paul Thomas Anderson
- The Shape of Water - Guillermo del Toro
Mejor película
- Call Me by Your Name
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- Phantom Thread
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
PREVIA
Este martes la Academia de Hollywood anuncia los nominados a la edición número 90 de los Premios Oscar , que como cada año se entregarán en el 'Dolby Theatre' de Los Ángeles.
Los candidatos a los galardones más importantes de la industria del cine, optarán a llevarse alguna de las 24 categorías en la gala dirigida por Jimmy Kimmel , que se celebrará el 4 de marzo.
Las nominaciones al Oscar 2018 se transmitirán en Latinoamérica por el canal TNT y en Estados Unidos por ABC. También se verán por medio de la web oficial de los premios: oscars.com .
Tomorrow, we’ll know, you’ll know and they’ll know. Catch the #OscarNoms live stream, featuring @zoesaldana. pic.twitter.com/NEhI4HANj3— The Academy (@TheAcademy) 22 de enero de 2018
La ceremonia de hoy se dividirá en dos partes: primero se empezará por anunciar a los nominados a Mejor Cinematografía, Mejor diseño de vestuario, Mejor montaje, Mejor maquillaje y peinados, Mejor banda sonora, Mejor diseño de producción, Mejor cortometraje animado, Mejor cortometraje de acción real, Mejor edición de sonido, Mejor mezcla de sonido y Mejores efectos visuales.
Minutos después, se dará a conocer a los postulantes a Mejor actor, Mejor actor de reparto, Mejor actriz, Mejor actriz de reparto, Mejor película animada, Mejor dirección, Mejor documental, Mejor corto documental, Mejor película en lengua extranjera, Mejor canción original, Mejor película, Mejor guion adaptado y Mejor guión.
A continuación, te presentamos las películas favoritas del público y que de seguro se encontrarán nominadas a la edición de este año.
