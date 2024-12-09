/getHTML/media/1248737
¿TIENES UN FAVORITO?

Globos de Oro 2025: Pamela Anderson, Selena Gomez y Kate Winslet, entre los nominados

Se revelaron las nominaciones a través de la señal de CBS y en el sitio web oficial de los Globos de Oro. CONOCE A LOS POSIBLES GANADORES AQUÍ 

Ya se conocieron todos los nominados en los Globos de Oro 2025. Selena Gomez entre los seleccionados.
Ya se conocieron todos los nominados en los Globos de Oro 2025. Selena Gomez entre los seleccionados.
Fecha Actualización

Los Globos de Oro 2025 ya tiene a su lista de nominados a los galardones que celebran a los mejores talentos del cine y la televisión. Entre los posibles ganadores se encuentra Timothée Chalamet, Angelina Jolie y Pamela Anderson.

La comediante Nikki Glaser fue la encargada de presentar la ceremonia de nominaciones, mientras que Mindy Kaling y Morris Chestnut anunciaron el primer grupo de candidatos a los premios de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood.

ESTA ES LA LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS:

Cine

Mejor película - Drama
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5

Mejor película - Comedia o musical

Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked

Mejor actor - Drama

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
Daniel Craig (Queer)
Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Mejor actriz - Drama

Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl)
Angelina Jolie (Maria)
Nicole Kidman (Babygirl)
Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door)
Fernanda Torres (I’M Still Here)
Kate Winslet (Lee)

Mejor actor - Comedia o musical

Jesse Eisenberg, por A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, por Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle, por Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, por Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, por Hit Man
Sebastian Stan, por A Different Man

Mejor actriz - Comedia o musical

Amy Adams, por Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, por Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, por Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, por Anora
Demi Moore, por The Substance
Zendaya, por Challengers

Mejor actor de reparto

Yura Borisov, por Anora
Kieran Culkin, por A Real Pain
Edward Norton, por A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, por The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, por The Apprentice
Denzel Washington, por Gladiator II

Mejor actriz de reparto

Selena Gomez, por Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande, por Wicked
Felicity Jones, por The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley, por The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, por Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, por Emilia Pérez

Mejor director

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
Sean Baker, (Anora)
Edward Berger (Conclave)
Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
Payal Kapadia (All We Imagine as Light)

Mejor guion

Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard 
Anora, Sean Baker 
The Brutalist, Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold 
A Real Pain, Jesse Eisenberg 
The Substance, Coralie Fargeat 
Conclave, Peter Straughan

Mejor película animada

Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

Mejor película en habla no inglesa

All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez
The Girl With the Needle
I’m Still Here
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Vermiglio

Mejor banda sonora

Volker Bertelmann, por Conclave
Daniel Blumberg, por The Brutalist
Kris Bowers, por The Wild Robot
Clément Ducol, Camille, por Emilia Pérez
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, por Challengers
Hans Zimmer, por Dune: Part Two

Mejor canción original

Beautiful That Way por Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li y Andrew Wyatt (The Last Showgirl)
Compress/Repress (Challengers)
El mal por Clément Ducol, Camille y Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
Forbidden Road por Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler y Sacha Skarbek (Better Man)
Kiss the Sky (The Wild Robot)
Mi camino por Clément Ducol y Camille (Emilia Pérez)

Mejor logro cinematográfico y de taquilla

Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Televisión

Mejor serie - Drama
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Squid Game

Mejor serie - Comedia o musical

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building

Mejor miniserie, antología o película para televisión

Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country

Mejor actor - Drama

Donald Glover, por Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, por Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, por Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, por The Day Of The Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, por Shōgun
Billy Bob Thornton, por Landman

Mejor actriz - Drama

Kathy Bates, por Matlock
Emma D’Arcy, por House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, por Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Keira Knightley, por Black Doves
Keri Russell, por The Diplomat
Anna Sawai, por Shōgun

Mejor actor – Comedia o musical

Adam Brody, por Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, por A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, por Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, por Shrinking
Martin Short, por Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, por The Bear

Mejor actriz – Comedia o musical

Kristen Bell, por Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, por Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, por The Bear
Selena Gomez, por Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn, por Agatha All Along
Jean Smart, por Hacks

Mejor actor de serie miniserie, antología o película para televisión

Colin Farrell, por The Penguin
Richard Gadd, por Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, por Disclaimer
Cooper Koch, por Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor, por A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott, por Ripley

Mejor actriz de serie de miniserie, antología o película para televisión

Cate Blanchett, por Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, por True Detective: Night Country
Cristin Milioti, por The Penguin
Sofía Vergara, por Griselda
Naomi Watts, por Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Kate Winslet, por The Regime

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie, miniserie, antología o película para televisión

Tadanobu Asano, por Shōgun
Javier Bardem, por Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford, por Shrinking
Jack Lowden, por Slow Horses
Diego Luna, por La Máquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, por The Bear

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie, miniserie, antología o película para televisión

Liza Colón-Zayas, por The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, por Hacks
Dakota Fanning, por Ripley
Jessica Gunning, por Baby Reindeer
Allison Janney, por The Diplomat
Kali Reis, por True Detective: Night Country

Mejor actuación en un stand-up de comedia de televisión

Jamie Foxx (Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was)
Nikki Glaser (Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die)
Seth Meyers (Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking)
Adam Sandler (Adam Sandler: Love You)
Ali Wong (Ali Wong: Single Lady)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy Youssef: More Feelings)

