Globos de Oro 2025: Pamela Anderson, Selena Gomez y Kate Winslet, entre los nominados

Los Globos de Oro 2025 ya tiene a su lista de nominados a los galardones que celebran a los mejores talentos del cine y la televisión. Entre los posibles ganadores se encuentra Timothée Chalamet, Angelina Jolie y Pamela Anderson.

La comediante Nikki Glaser fue la encargada de presentar la ceremonia de nominaciones, mientras que Mindy Kaling y Morris Chestnut anunciaron el primer grupo de candidatos a los premios de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood.

ESTA ES LA LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS:

Cine

Mejor película - Drama

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Mejor película - Comedia o musical

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Mejor actor - Drama

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Daniel Craig (Queer)

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Mejor actriz - Drama

Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl)

Angelina Jolie (Maria)

Nicole Kidman (Babygirl)

Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door)

Fernanda Torres (I’M Still Here)

Kate Winslet (Lee)

Mejor actor - Comedia o musical

Jesse Eisenberg, por A Real Pain

Hugh Grant, por Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle, por Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons, por Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell, por Hit Man

Sebastian Stan, por A Different Man

Mejor actriz - Comedia o musical

Amy Adams, por Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, por Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, por Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, por Anora

Demi Moore, por The Substance

Zendaya, por Challengers

Mejor actor de reparto

Yura Borisov, por Anora

Kieran Culkin, por A Real Pain

Edward Norton, por A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, por The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, por The Apprentice

Denzel Washington, por Gladiator II

Mejor actriz de reparto

Selena Gomez, por Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, por Wicked

Felicity Jones, por The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley, por The Substance

Isabella Rossellini, por Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, por Emilia Pérez

Mejor director

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Sean Baker, (Anora)

Edward Berger (Conclave)

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Payal Kapadia (All We Imagine as Light)

Mejor guion

Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard

Anora, Sean Baker

The Brutalist, Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold

A Real Pain, Jesse Eisenberg

The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

Conclave, Peter Straughan

Mejor película animada

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Mejor película en habla no inglesa

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez

The Girl With the Needle

I’m Still Here

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

Mejor banda sonora

Volker Bertelmann, por Conclave

Daniel Blumberg, por The Brutalist

Kris Bowers, por The Wild Robot

Clément Ducol, Camille, por Emilia Pérez

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, por Challengers

Hans Zimmer, por Dune: Part Two

Mejor canción original

Beautiful That Way por Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li y Andrew Wyatt (The Last Showgirl)

Compress/Repress (Challengers)

El mal por Clément Ducol, Camille y Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Forbidden Road por Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler y Sacha Skarbek (Better Man)

Kiss the Sky (The Wild Robot)

Mi camino por Clément Ducol y Camille (Emilia Pérez)

Mejor logro cinematográfico y de taquilla

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

Twisters

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Televisión

Mejor serie - Drama

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Squid Game

Mejor serie - Comedia o musical

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Mejor miniserie, antología o película para televisión

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Mejor actor - Drama

Donald Glover, por Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, por Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman, por Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, por The Day Of The Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, por Shōgun

Billy Bob Thornton, por Landman

Mejor actriz - Drama

Kathy Bates, por Matlock

Emma D’Arcy, por House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, por Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley, por Black Doves

Keri Russell, por The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, por Shōgun

Mejor actor – Comedia o musical

Adam Brody, por Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, por A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin, por Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, por Shrinking

Martin Short, por Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, por The Bear

Mejor actriz – Comedia o musical

Kristen Bell, por Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, por Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, por The Bear

Selena Gomez, por Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn, por Agatha All Along

Jean Smart, por Hacks

Mejor actor de serie miniserie, antología o película para televisión

Colin Farrell, por The Penguin

Richard Gadd, por Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, por Disclaimer

Cooper Koch, por Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor, por A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott, por Ripley

Mejor actriz de serie de miniserie, antología o película para televisión

Cate Blanchett, por Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, por True Detective: Night Country

Cristin Milioti, por The Penguin

Sofía Vergara, por Griselda

Naomi Watts, por Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Kate Winslet, por The Regime

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie, miniserie, antología o película para televisión

Tadanobu Asano, por Shōgun

Javier Bardem, por Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford, por Shrinking

Jack Lowden, por Slow Horses

Diego Luna, por La Máquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, por The Bear

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie, miniserie, antología o película para televisión

Liza Colón-Zayas, por The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, por Hacks

Dakota Fanning, por Ripley

Jessica Gunning, por Baby Reindeer

Allison Janney, por The Diplomat

Kali Reis, por True Detective: Night Country

Mejor actuación en un stand-up de comedia de televisión

Jamie Foxx (Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was)

Nikki Glaser (Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die)

Seth Meyers (Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking)

Adam Sandler (Adam Sandler: Love You)

Ali Wong (Ali Wong: Single Lady)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy Youssef: More Feelings)

