'Critics Choice Awards': ¿Quiénes son los nominados y dónde podrás ver el evento?

En preparación para los Premios Oscar, antes tendrá lugar el evento de los premios Critics Choice Awards, en donde se premiará las mejores películas y series en base a la opinión de críticos de cine y periodistas. El evento tendrá lugar el viernes 7 de febrero (tras varias postergaciones debido a los incendios de Los Ángeles) con una ceremonia en el edificio de Barker Hangar en el aeropuerto de Santa Mónica, California, Estados Unidos.

Las películas más nominadas para estas premiaciones son 'Cónclave' y 'Wicked' (once nominaciones cada una). Tras ellos, con diez nominaciones cada una, están 'Duna: Parte Dos' y 'Emilia Pérez'. Otras cintas nominadas son 'Anora', 'Un Completo Desconocido', 'La Sustancia', 'El Brutalista', 'Nickel Boys', y 'Sing Sing'.

Por otro lado, en el sector de la televisión, el favorito ha recaído en 'Shogun', la seria de drama histórico ambientado en Japón (visto en los Estados Unidos en FX, en Disney Plus en Perú), con seis nominaciones (también fue la favorita en los Emmy y los Globos de Oro). Otras nominadas han sido 'Abbott Elementary', 'La Diplomática', 'Disclaimer', 'Hacks', 'El Pingüino', 'Lo que hacemos en las sombras'.

Aquí les presentamos la lista completa:

Critics Choice Awards 2025 (Cine)

Mejor película

Un completo Desconocido

Anora

El Brutalista

Cónclave

Dune: Parte Dos

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

La Sustancia

Wicked

Mejor Actor

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Daniel Craig (Queer)

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Ralph Fiennes (Cónclave)

Hugh Grant (Heretic)

Mejor actriz

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)

Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Mi única familia)

Angelina Jolie (Maria)

Mikey Madison (Anora)

Demi Moore (La Sustancia)

Mejor actor de reparto

Yura Borisov (Anora)

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Clarence Maclin (Sing Sing)

Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)

Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)

Denzel Washington (Gladiator II)

Mejor actriz de reparto

Danielle Deadwyler (The Piano Lesson)

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (Nickel Boys)

Ariana Grande (Wicked)

Margaret Qualley (The Substance)

Isabella Rossellini (Cónclave)

Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Mejor actor/actriz joven

Alyla Browne (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga)

Elliott Heffernan (Blitz)

Maisy Stella (My Old Ass)

Izaac Wang (Didi)

Alisha Weir (Abigail)

Zoe Ziegler (Janet Planet)

Mejor reparto

Anora

Cónclave

Emilia Pérez

Saturday Night

Sing Sing

Wicked

Mejor Director

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Sean Baker (Anora)

Edward Berger (Cónclave)

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

Jon M. Chu (Wicked)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

RaMell Ross (Nickel Boys)

Denis Villeneuve (Dune: Part Two)

Mejor guion original

Sean Baker (Anora)

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David (5 de septiembre)

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold (The Brutalist)

Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Justin Kuritzkes (Challengers)

Mejor guion adaptado

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox (Wicked)

Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley (Sing Sing)

RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes (Nickel Boys)

Peter Straughan (Cónclave)

Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts (Dune: Part Two)

Mejor fotografía

Jarin Blaschke (Nosferatu)

Alice Brooks (Wicked)

Lol Crawley (The Brutalist)

Stéphane Fontaine (Cónclave)

Greig Fraser (Dune: Part Two)

Jomo Fray (Nickel Boys)

Mejor diseño de producción

Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia (The Brutalist)

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales (Wicked)

Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter (Cónclave)

Craig Lathrop, Beatrice Brentnerova (Nosferatu)

Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff (Gladiator II)

Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau (Dune: Part Two)

Mejor montaje

Sean Baker (Anora)

Marco Costa (Challengers)

Nick Emerson (Cónclave)

David Jancso (The Brutalist)

Joe Walker (Dune: Part Two)

Hansjörg Weißbrich (5 de septiembre)

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Lisy Christl (Cónclave)

Linda Muir (Nosferatu)

Massimo Cantini Parrini (Maria)

Paul Tazewell (Wicked)

Jacqueline West (Dune: Part Two)

Janty Yates, Dave Crossman (Gladiator II)

Mejor peluquería y maquillaje

Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)

Equipo de peluquería y maquillaje (Dune: Part Two)

Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Pierre-Olivier Persin (The Substance)

Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount (Wicked)

Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White (Nosferatu)

Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier (A Complete Unknown)

Mejores efectos visuales

Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould (Gladiator II)

Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk (Wicked)

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer (Dune: Part Two)

Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs (Better Man)

Bryan Jones, Chervin Shafaghi, Pierre Olivier-Persin, Jean Miel (The Substance)

Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes)

Mejor película de animación

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Mejor comedia

A Real Pain

Deadpool & Wolverine

Hit Man

My Old Ass

Saturday Night

Thelma

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez

Flow

I'm Still Here

Rótula

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Mejor canción

'Beautiful That Way', Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus y Lykke Li (The Last Showgirl)

'Compress/Repress', Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino (Challengers)

'El Mal', Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille (Emilia Pérez)

'Harper y Will van al Oeste', Kristen Wiig (Will & Harper)

'Besa el Cielo', Maren Morris (The Wild Robot)

'Mi Camino', Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)

Mejor Banda Sonora

Volker Bertelmann (Cónclave)

Daniel Blumberg (The Brutalist)

Kris Bowers (The Wild Robot)

Clément Ducol & Camille (Emilia Pérez)

Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross (Challengers)

Hans Zimmer (Dune: Part Two)

Lista completa de nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2025 (Televisión)

Mejor serie dramática

El Jackal (Peacock)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Evil (Paramount+)

Industry (HBO|Max)

Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

The Old Man (FX)

Shogun (FX/Hulu)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Mejor actor en serie dramática

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)(FX)

Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who) (Disney+)

Eddie Redmayne (El Jackal) (Peacock)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun) (FX/Hulu)

Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat) (Netflix)

Antony Starr (The Boys) (Prime Video)

Mejor actriz en serie dramática

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander) (Starz)

Kathy Bates (Matlock) (CBS)

Shanola Hampton (Found) (NBC)

Keira Knightley (Black Doves) (Netflix)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat) (Netflix)

Anna Sawai (Shogun) (FX/Hulu)

Mejor actor secundario en serie dramática

Tadanobu Asano (Shogun) (FX/Hulu)

Michael Emerson (Evil) (Paramount+)

Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Found) (NBC)

Takehiro Hira (Shogun) (FX / Hulu)

John Lithgow (The Old Man) (FX)

Sam Reid (Interview with the Vampire) (AMC)

Mejor actriz secundaria en serie dramática

Moeka Hoshi (Shogun) (FX/Hulu)

Allison Janney (The Diplomat) (Netflix)

Nicole Kidman (Special Ops: Lioness) (Paramount+)

Skye P. Marshall (Matlock) (CBS)

Anna Sawai (Pachinko) (Apple TV+)

Fiona Shaw (Bad Sisters) (Apple TV+)

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

English Teacher (FX)

Hacks (HBO|Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO|Max)

St. Denis Medical (NBC)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Mejor actor en serie de comedia

Brian Jordan Alvarez (English Teacher) (FX)

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This) (Netflix)

David Alan Grier (St. Denis Medical) (NBC)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building) (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak (What We Do in the Shadows) (FX)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) (Hulu)

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This) (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) (ABC)

Natasia Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows) (FX)

Bridget Everett (Somebody Somewhere) (HBO|Max)

Jean Smart (Hacks) (HBO|Max)

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale) (Apple TV+)

Mejor actor secundario en serie de comedia

Paul W. Downs (Hacks) (HBO|Max)

Asher Grodman (Ghosts) (CBS)

Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) (FX)

Brandon Scott Jones (Ghosts) (CBS)

Michael Urie (Shrinking) (Apple TV+)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary) (ABC)

Mejor actriz secundaria en serie de comedia

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear) (FX/Hulu)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks) (HBO|Max)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary) (ABC)

Stephanie Koenig (English Teacher) (FX)

Patti LuPone (Agatha All Along) (Disney+)

Annie Potts (Young Sheldon) (CBS)

Mejor miniserie

Bebé Reno (Netflix)

Desprecio (Apple TV+)

Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)

Mr Bates vs the Post Office (PBS)

The Penguin (HBO|Max)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO|Max)

We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)

Mejor para televisión

The Great Lillian Hall (HBO|Max)

It’s What’s Inside (Netflix)

Música (Prime Video)

Out of My Mind (Disney+)

Rebel Ridge (Netflix)

V/H/S/Beyond (Shudder)

Mejor actor en miniserie o película para televisión

Colin Farrell (The Penguin) (HBO|Max)

Richard Gadd (Bebé Reno) (Netflix)

Tom Hollander (FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans) (FX)

Kevin Kline (Desprecio) (Apple TV+)

Ewan McGregor (A Gentleman in Moscow) (Paramount+)

Andrew Scott (Ripley) (Netflix)

Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para Televisión

Cate Blanchett (Desprecio) (Apple TV+)

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country) (HBO | Max)

Jessica Lange (The Great Lillian Hall) (HBO | Max)

Cristin Milioti (The Penguin) (HBO|Max)

Phoebe-Rae Taylor (Out of My Mind) (Disney+)

Naomi Watts (FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans) (FX)

Mejor actor secundario en miniserie o película para televisión

Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer) (HBO|Max)

Hugh Grant (The Regime) (HBO|Max)

Ron Cephas Jones (Genius: MLK/X) (National Geographic)

Logan Lerman (We Were the Lucky Ones) (Hulu)

Liev Schreiber (La pareja perfecta) (Netflix)

Treat Williams (FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans) (FX)

Mejor actriz secundaria en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión

Dakota Fanning (Ripley) (Netflix)

Leila George (Desprecio) (Apple TV+)

Betty Gilpin (Three Women) (Starz)

Jessica Gunning (Bebé Reno) (Netflix)

Deirdre O’Connell (The Penguin) (HBO|Max)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country) (HBO|Max)

Mejor Serie en Idioma Extranjero

Acapulco (Apple TV+)

Citadel: Honey Bunny (Prime Video)

La Máquina (Hulu)

The Law According to Lidia Poët (Netflix)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO|Max)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Senna (Netflix)

El juego del calamar (Netflix)

Mejor serie animada

Batman: Caped Crusader (Prime Video)

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Invincible (Prime Video)

The Simpsons (Fox)

X-Men ’97 (Disney+)

Mejor Talk Show

Hot Ones (YouTube)

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. (Netflix)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Mejor especial de comedia

Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix)

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny (Hulu)

Kevin James: Irregardless (Prime Video)

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die (HBO | Max)

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (HBO | Max)

Anteriormente, las películas que ganaron más premios en los Critics Choice fueron 'Mad Max: Furia en el Camino' (con 9 premios), 'La La Land' (8 premios), 'Oppenheimer' (8 premios), y 'Birdman' (7 premios).

Los Critics Choice Awards tendrán lugar el viernes 7 de febrero a partir de las 8 pm (hora de Perú). El evento durará 3 horas. Se podrá ver por cable en el canal TNT, y por Netflix mediante las plataformas de streaming.

