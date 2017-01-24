Razzie 2017: ‘Zoolander 2’ y ‘Batman vs. Superman’ lideran las nominaciones a lo peor del cine

Hoy se anunciaron las nominaciones de los premios Oscar, pero a la par también se dieron a conocer los nominados a lo peor del cine: los Razzie 2017.

Entre las películas nominada a llevarse más premios Razzie 2017 están Zoolander 2 con 9 nominaciones, Batman v Superman: El amanecer de la justicia con 8, Dirty Grandpa con 6, Dioses de Egipto con 5, Hillary’s America con 5, Independence Day: Resurgence con 5 y Alicia a través del espejo con 3.

Conozca la lista completa:

PEOR PELÍCULA

Batman v Superman: El amanecer de la justicia

Dirty Grandpa

Dioses de Egipto

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independece Day: Resurgence

Zoolander 2

PEOR ACTOR

Ben Affleck (Batman v Superman: El amanecer de la justicia)

Gerard Butler (Dioses de Egipto y Objetivo: Londres)

Henry Cavill (Batman v Superman: El amanecer de la justicia)

Robert de Niro (Dirty Grandpa)

Dinesh D’Souza (Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party)

Ben Stiller (Zoolander 2)

PEOR ACTRIZ

Megan Fox (Ninja Turtles: Fuera de las sombras)

Tyler Perry (BOO! A Medea Halloween)

Julia Roberts (El día de la madre)

Becky Turner (Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party)

Naomi Watts (La serie Divergente: Leal y Shut-In)

Shailene Woodley (La serie Divergente: Leal)

PEOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Nicolas Cage (Snowden)

Johnny Depp (Alicia a través del espejo)

Will Ferrell (Zoolander 2)

Jesse Eisenberg (Batman v Superman: El amanecer de la justicia)

Jared Leto (Escuadrón suicida)

Owen Wilson (Zoolander 2)

PEOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Julianne Hough (Dirty Grandpa)

Kate Hudson (El día de la madre)

Aubrey Plaza (Dirty Grandpa)

Jane Seymour (50 sombras muy oscuras)

Sela Ward (Independance Day: Resurgence)

Kristen Wiig (Zoolander 2)

PEOR ‘REMAKE’/‘RIP-OFF’ O SECUELA

Alicia a través del espejo

Batman v Superman: El amanecer de la justicia

50 sombras más oscuras

Independece Day: Resurgence

Ninja Turtles: Fuera de las sombras

Zoolander 2

PEOR COMBINACIÓN EN PANTALLA

Ben Affleck y Henry Cavill (Batman v Superman: El amanecer de la justicia)

Cualquier Dios egipcio o mortal de (Dioses de Egipto)

Johnny Depp y su voluminoso traje (Alicia a través del espejo)

El elenco entero (Belleza oculta)

Tyler Perry y su peluca(BOO! A Medea Halloween)

Ben Stiller y Owen Wilson (Zoolander 2)

PEOR DIRECTOR

Dinesh D’Souza y Bruce Schooley (Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party)

Roland Emmerich (Independece Day: Resurgence)

Tyler Perry (BOO! A Medea Halloween)

Alex Proyas (Dioses de Egipto)

Zack Snyder (Batman v Superman: El amanecer de la justicia)

Ben Stiller (Zoolander 2)

PEOR GUION

Batman v Superman: El amancer de la justicia

Dirty Grandpa

Dioses de Egipto

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independe Day: Resurgence

Escuadrón suicida

La premiación de los Razzie 2017 se realizará el 25 de Febrero, un día antes de los Oscar.

