24.ENE Martes, 2017
Lima
Última actualización 09:17 am
Clasificados
Al Congreso Contraportada 24-01-2017

LA PORTADA DE HOY

Al Congreso

Compartir:
'Star Wars: The last jedi' se estrenará en diciembre de este año.
Revelaron el título oficial del episodio VIII de 'Star Wars'
Real Madrid pierde a dos de sus titulares habituales. (EFE)
Real Madrid: Luka Modric y Marcelo, bajas confirmadas para los merengues
Sujeto le rompió la cabeza a Gabriela Rodríguez, una reportera del programa Espectáculos con una llave de tuerca. (Captura de TV)
Reportera de 'Espectáculos' sufrió terrible agresión mientras buscaba entrevistar a chicos reality [Video]
'Suicide Squad' se estrenó en agosto de 2016 sin convencer mucho a los seguidores de DC Comics. (Captura YouTube)
Director de 'Suicide Squad' reconoce que el 'Joker' debió ser el villano principal
Conferencia Episcopal Peruana (Roberto Cáceres)
Conferencia de Episcopal Peruana se pronuncia sobre la 'ideología de género'
PPK se pronunció sobre la corrupción. (Palacio de Gobierno)
PPK: "No vamos a cejar hasta tener un país sin corrupción"
Papa Francisco sobre Donald Trump: “No podemos ser profetas de calamidades”. (Reuters)
“No podemos ser profetas de calamidades” dice el Papa Francisco sobre Donald Trump
Portada > Espectáculos > Premiación se realiza un día antes de los premios Oscar

Razzie 2017: ‘Zoolander 2’ y ‘Batman vs. Superman’ lideran las nominaciones a lo peor del cine

Foto 1 de 6
Peru21.pe

Peru21.pe

Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill y Ben Stiller están nominados como los peores actores.

Hoy se anunciaron las nominaciones de los premios Oscar, pero a la par también se dieron a conocer los nominados a lo peor del cine: los Razzie 2017.

Entre las películas nominada a llevarse más premios Razzie 2017 están Zoolander 2 con 9 nominaciones, Batman v Superman: El amanecer de la justicia con 8, Dirty Grandpa con 6, Dioses de Egipto con 5, Hillary’s America con 5, Independence Day: Resurgence con 5 y Alicia a través del espejo con 3.

Conozca la lista completa:

PEOR PELÍCULA
Batman v Superman: El amanecer de la justicia
Dirty Grandpa
Dioses de Egipto
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independece Day: Resurgence
Zoolander 2

PEOR ACTOR
Ben Affleck (Batman v Superman: El amanecer de la justicia)
Gerard Butler (Dioses de Egipto y Objetivo: Londres)
Henry Cavill (Batman v Superman: El amanecer de la justicia)
Robert de Niro (Dirty Grandpa)
Dinesh D’Souza (Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party)
Ben Stiller (Zoolander 2)

PEOR ACTRIZ
Megan Fox (Ninja Turtles: Fuera de las sombras)
Tyler Perry (BOO! A Medea Halloween)
Julia Roberts (El día de la madre)
Becky Turner (Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party)
Naomi Watts (La serie Divergente: Leal y Shut-In)
Shailene Woodley (La serie Divergente: Leal)

PEOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Nicolas Cage (Snowden)
Johnny Depp (Alicia a través del espejo)
Will Ferrell (Zoolander 2)
Jesse Eisenberg (Batman v Superman: El amanecer de la justicia)
Jared Leto (Escuadrón suicida)
Owen Wilson (Zoolander 2)

PEOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Julianne Hough (Dirty Grandpa)
Kate Hudson (El día de la madre)
Aubrey Plaza (Dirty Grandpa)
Jane Seymour (50 sombras muy oscuras)
Sela Ward (Independance Day: Resurgence)
Kristen Wiig (Zoolander 2)

PEORREMAKE’/‘RIP-OFF’ O SECUELA
Alicia a través del espejo
Batman v Superman: El amanecer de la justicia
50 sombras más oscuras
Independece Day: Resurgence
Ninja Turtles: Fuera de las sombras
Zoolander 2

PEOR COMBINACIÓN EN PANTALLA
Ben Affleck y Henry Cavill (Batman v Superman: El amanecer de la justicia)
Cualquier Dios egipcio o mortal de (Dioses de Egipto)
Johnny Depp y su voluminoso traje (Alicia a través del espejo)
El elenco entero (Belleza oculta)
Tyler Perry y su peluca(BOO! A Medea Halloween)
Ben Stiller y Owen Wilson (Zoolander 2)

PEOR DIRECTOR
Dinesh D’Souza y Bruce Schooley (Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party)
Roland Emmerich (Independece Day: Resurgence)
Tyler Perry (BOO! A Medea Halloween)
Alex Proyas (Dioses de Egipto)
Zack Snyder (Batman v Superman: El amanecer de la justicia)
Ben Stiller (Zoolander 2)

PEOR GUION
Batman v Superman: El amancer de la justicia
Dirty Grandpa
Dioses de Egipto
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independe Day: Resurgence
Escuadrón suicida

La premiación de los Razzie 2017 se realizará el 25 de Febrero, un día antes de los Oscar.

Más información

Si te interesó lo que acabas de leer, recuerda que puedes seguir nuestras últimas publicaciones por Facebook, Twitter y puedes suscribirte aquí a nuestro newsletter.

Peru21.pe

Tags:

Razzie